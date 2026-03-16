Abbotsford Hospital lockdown lifted, suspect in custody, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The lockdown at Abbotsford’s Hospital has been lifted and a suspect is in custody, police say.

The hospital was placed on lockdown around 2:40 p.m. and it was lifted around 3:20 p.m.

“Officers have completed a full search of the hospital and confirmed the building is safe,” police said in a social media update.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The hospital has returned to normal operations and there is no further public safety risk in the area, police added.

The nature of the incident has been released, but police said they were initially called for a “weapons call.”

Abbotsford police on scene at the hospital following a weapons call on Monday afternoon. Abbotsford police

More information will be released as it is confirmed.