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Crime

Abbotsford Hospital lockdown lifted, suspect in custody, police say

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 16, 2026 5:59 pm
1 min read
Police on the scene inside Abbotsford Hospital. View image in full screen
Police on the scene inside Abbotsford Hospital. Jayden Silvester
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The lockdown at Abbotsford’s Hospital has been lifted and a suspect is in custody, police say.

The hospital was placed on lockdown around 2:40 p.m. and it was lifted around 3:20 p.m.

“Officers have completed a full search of the hospital and confirmed the building is safe,” police said in a social media update.

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The hospital has returned to normal operations and there is no further public safety risk in the area, police added.

The nature of the incident has been released, but police said they were initially called for a “weapons call.”

Abbotsford police on scene at the hospital following a weapons call on Monday afternoon.
Abbotsford police on scene at the hospital following a weapons call on Monday afternoon. Abbotsford police

More information will be released as it is confirmed.

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