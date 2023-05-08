Menu

Highway 99 closed between Pemberton, Lillooet amid slide risk

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 10:52 pm
Transportation officials have proactively closed the stretch of Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet amid concern about landslides. View image in full screen
Transportation officials have proactively closed the stretch of Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet amid concern about landslides. Ministry of Transportation
Transportation officials have closed B.C.’s Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet overnight, due to the risk of slides.

“Rain and thunderstorms are in Environment Canada’s forecast for the region, which may trigger mud or debris flows down known slide paths,” the Ministry of Transportation said in a traffic advisory.

The closure affects the same stretch of highway that was hit by deadly mudslides during the November, 2021 atmospheric rivers that devastated southwestern British Columbia.

Five people were killed when a wave of rocks and debris came down on a part of the highway known as Duffy Lake Road, sweeping away vehicles that were stopped due to an earlier slide on Nov. 15.

The ministry said the highway would remain closed from 8 p.m. Monday until at least 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, when crews will assess the road.

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes, and to monitor DriveBC for updates.

