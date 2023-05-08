‘I’m not a hero’: Burnaby firefighter, Surrey Mountie recount icy river SUV rescue

A Surrey RCMP officer and Burnaby firefighter are applauding the team effort of everyone involved in the rescue of a driver whose SUV plunged into the icy Nicomekl River on Sunday.

The crash was the result of a two-vehicle collision on 152nd Street in South Surrey. The driver is believed to have been in medical distress when the crash occurred and is still recovering in the hospital, while a passenger was treated and has since been released.

“I’m just happy that he lived and that everyone was there to help,” RCMP Const. Steve Dalton said. “That’s the most important part of everyone working as a team.”

Paramedics, police and firefighters, responded to the collision, but Burnaby Fire Department Capt. Paul Rushton was first to the scene. He happened to be passing by in the midst of running errands while off-duty.

Rushton, Dalton, and a lifeguard who happened to be there as well all dove into the fast-moving river. They pulled the driver from the vehicle and began to perform first aid.

Dalton and Rushton recalled the rescue together on Monday, giving each other a tight hug. Dalton said “the stars aligned” so everyone was in the right place at the right time.

“I started doing chest compressions through the sunroof because that’s all I could get him out. I needed help,” Rushton said.

“I saw you from the shore trying to do CPR but I could tell it was difficult because he was still half in the car,” added Dalton.

The pair balked at being called heroes. Rushton lauded the “fantastic job” of all the other first responders present, including the water rescue team who helped transport the driver to the shore, once he was out of the vehicle, and the lifeguard who cared for the passenger.

“It was very awkward, it was cold, it was in the water,” said Rushton, of trying to both resuscitate the driver and get him out of the SUV. “I did the best I could … then God helped after that.”

Rushton has no background in swimming, he added, and after watching footage of the rescue, said he didn’t realize at the time how far from the shore the SUV was.

“I wouldn’t do anything different, it’s just what first responders do … I’m not a hero, I’m a first responder. I just did what I’m trained to do.”