Driver rescued after crash sends vehicle into Nicomekl River in South Surrey

A two-vehicle collision sent an SUV into the Nicomekl River, prompting a rescue of the driver.

Surrey RCMP said the crash took place around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on 152 Street in South Surrey.

According to police, a black SUV was travelling southbound on 152 Street when the driver appeared to suffer a medical event.

The SUV then struck another southbound vehicle and ended up in the river.

“An on-duty RCMP member, along with a bystander and the female passenger of the submerged vehicle, extracted the male (driver) from the vehicle and began providing emergency first aid,” said Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies.

“As of 3 p.m., the male driver was conscious and breathing, and en route to a local hospital, with B.C. Emergency Health Services, for further medical treatment.”

The area will be closed for several hours for a police investigation.

Anyone with information, including dash camera footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.