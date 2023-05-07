Menu

Canada

Driver rescued after crash sends vehicle into Nicomekl River in South Surrey

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 7, 2023 6:37 pm
Surrey crash
A black SUV ended up in Nicomekl River after a crash in South Surrey. Global News
A two-vehicle collision sent an SUV into the Nicomekl River, prompting a rescue of the driver.

Surrey RCMP said the crash took place around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on 152 Street in South Surrey.

Surrey crash rescue
A man was sent to hospital after the crash, police said. Global News

According to police, a black SUV was travelling southbound on 152 Street when the driver appeared to suffer a medical event.

The SUV then struck another southbound vehicle and ended up in the river.

“An on-duty RCMP member, along with a bystander and the female passenger of the submerged vehicle, extracted the male (driver) from the vehicle and began providing emergency first aid,” said Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies.

Trending Now

“As of 3 p.m., the male driver was conscious and breathing, and en route to a local hospital, with B.C. Emergency Health Services, for further medical treatment.”

The area will be closed for several hours for a police investigation.

Anyone with information, including dash camera footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Surrey RCMPSurrey crashsouth surreyBC crashSouth Surrey crashNicomekl RiverSurrey driver rescued
