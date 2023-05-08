Coronation portraits unveiled, showing off gowns once hidden by regal robes

Finally, a full view of the gowns worn on coronation day.
Official photographs from the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been released, giving fans a glimpse of the full dresses worn by the ladies of the British Royal Family that were otherwise hidden under long robes during the day’s ceremony.
Several photos, taken by photographer Hugo Burnand, were released, showing the new King and Queen wearing their crowns and trappings of royalty in Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room and Green Drawing Room.
And while the photos of couple are pretty standard fare, it’s the group photo, containing all the working members of the Royal Family, that reveals details not seen in Saturday’s televised ceremony.
We now have a full view of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales’, Alexander McQueen ivory silk crepe dress adorned with silver bullion embroidered roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrock motifs — a nod to the nations of the United Kingdom.
The dress worn by Middleton has a high v-neck and structured shoulder, perfectly highlighting her statement necklace — a three-strand diamond piece, known as the George VI Festoon Necklace — that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Princess paired the dress and necklace with a bespoke silver bullion and crystal Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with silver thread work, as well as a pair of drop-pearl and diamond earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
The group portrait also shows Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s, bespoke cream gown by Suzannah London, that was previously hidden by her Royal Victoria Order Mantle. According to People magazine, the high-neck lace applique on the dress was inspired by a local ceramics artist’s work and was accomplished with an embroidery machine that hasn’t been in use since the 1950s.
The Duchess paired her dress with a matching floral headpiece made by milliner Jane Taylor, who incorporated handmade satin leaves, Swarovski crystals and silver-plated snowdrops.
We also get a better glimpse of Camilla’s Bruce Oldfield-designed dress, with its clean, tailored lines that gave way to a short train. The sleeves were cut to bracelet-length and the silk fabric was adorned with gold embellishments of abstract garlands of wildflowers — a tribute to her and Charles’ love of gardening and the English countryside.
The sleeve cuffs and underskirt also featured the flower emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom — a rose, daffodil, thistle and shamrock.
Photographer Burand is well known to the Royal Family, taking photos of The Firm for more than 20 years. In 2005, he captured Charles and Camilla’s wedding portrait and in 2011 he took the official wedding photographs of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
