Family, friends of man last seen in downtown Vancouver conduct 200-person search

The family and friends of Irshaad Ikbal gathered at Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations Saturday morning to search for the missing man.

Ikbal was last seen Saturday, April 29, around 2 a.m. when he was separated from his friends.

He has not been heard from since.

View image in full screen Anyone with information on Irshaad Ikbal’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately. Vancouver police

More than 200 people on 32 teams are canvassing the area.

“The purpose of (the search) is to get everybody out here and to produce new leads to aid the Vancouver police in their search,” Shakeel Ikbal said, Irshaad’s brother.

“We have gathered to reach out to the community so they can aid us as well. They are our best bet to produce new evidence, a new lead.

“We just want to bring my brother back home.”

Shakeel said his brother’s disappearance is completely out of character.

“His last sighting was in this vicinity (at the plaza). We don’t really have a direction to go from here so that’s why we are urging the community and people who were here (Saturday night) to speak out.” Shakeel said.

A tip line has been created which can be called or texted at 604-704-4643.

Vancouver police released images of Ikbal, including a photo from the night of his disappearance.

“Vancouver Police have released an image of Mr. Ikbal, taken from a security camera at a convenience store near Smithe and Beatty Street on the night of his disappearance, with hopes that someone will recognize him,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said.

View image in full screen Police have released an image of Irshaad Ikbal from the night of his disappearance. VPD

Ikbal is described as standing five-feet-eight-inches tall and around 155 pounds with a medium build.

He has short black hair, hazel eyes and a black beard. Ikbal was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt with a pink and blue pattern, light blue, ripped denim jeans and white high-top Converse shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Ikbal or has any information on his location is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3321.