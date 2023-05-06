Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton Police investigate after shots fired in city’s east end

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted May 6, 2023 11:03 am
Hamilton Police investigate after latest shots fired report in east end. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police investigate after latest shots fired report in east end. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton Police are investigating the latest shots fired incident in the city and this time it was in the city’s east end.

Investigators say it happened shortly after 1:00 am on Saturday, May 6, 2023,  in the area of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue in the City of Hamilton.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no known victims or injuries reported at this time.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident, including dashcam or video surveillance footage, to contact any on duty Division 2 Detective at 905 546 2919 or Division 2 Staff Sergeant at 905 546 2963.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at Crime Stoppers

Related News
HamOntShots firedGun CrimeHamilton Police Serviceeast hamiltonHPSCityh of Hamilton

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers