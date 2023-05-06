Hamilton Police investigate after shots fired in city’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are investigating the latest shots fired incident in the city and this time it was in the city’s east end.

Investigators say it happened shortly after 1:00 am on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the area of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue in the City of Hamilton.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no known victims or injuries reported at this time.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident, including dashcam or video surveillance footage, to contact any on duty Division 2 Detective at 905 546 2919 or Division 2 Staff Sergeant at 905 546 2963.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at Crime Stoppers