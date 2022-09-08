SIU investigates incident involving Hamilton police arrest of suspect with a firearm

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has taken over an investigation involving a police encounter with a suspect brandishing a firearm in Hamilton’s downtown.

A strong police presence remains in the area of East Avenue and King Street as of Thursday morning following a Hamilton police response to a call around 1 a.m.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident involves the arrest of a person with a gun.

The agency has not yet revealed why they’ve been brought into the matter at a municipal parking lot.

The occurrence closed East Avenue between King Street East and King William to vehicle traffic for much of the overnight on Thursday.

More to come.

.@HamiltonPolice confirm shortly before 1:00 a.m. officers arrested a suspect with a firearm in the area of Main St.E/Victoria Ave.N in #HamOnt. .@SIUOntario has invoked mandate. Further updates/info should be directed to the SIU. Expect a large investigative presence area. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 8, 2022