Crime

SIU investigates incident involving Hamilton police arrest of suspect with a firearm

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 8:40 am
Ontario's police watchdog, the SIU, has begun a query into a incident in downtown Hamilton involving police and a suspect with a firearm. View image in full screen
Ontario's police watchdog, the SIU, has begun a query into a incident in downtown Hamilton involving police and a suspect with a firearm. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog has taken over an investigation involving a police encounter with a suspect brandishing a firearm in Hamilton’s downtown.

A strong police presence remains in the area of East Avenue and King Street as of Thursday morning following a Hamilton police response to a call around 1 a.m.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident involves the arrest of a person with a gun.

The agency has not yet revealed why they’ve been brought into the matter at a municipal parking lot.

The occurrence closed East Avenue between King Street East and King William to vehicle traffic for much of the overnight on Thursday.

More to come.

