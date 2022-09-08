SIU investigates incident involving Hamilton police arrest of suspect with a firearm

Ontario’s police watchdog has taken over an investigation involving a police encounter with a suspect brandishing a firearm in Hamilton’s downtown.
A strong police presence remains in the area of East Avenue and King Street as of Thursday morning following a Hamilton police response to a call around 1 a.m.
The Special Investigations Unit says the incident involves the arrest of a person with a gun.
The agency has not yet revealed why they’ve been brought into the matter at a municipal parking lot.
The occurrence closed East Avenue between King Street East and King William to vehicle traffic for much of the overnight on Thursday.
More to come.
