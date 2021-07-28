Menu

Crime

Man in hospital with serious injuries in central Hamilton shooting: police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted July 28, 2021 9:02 pm
One male victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to police. View image in full screen
One male victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to police. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man has been sent to hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in central Hamilton.

Hamilton Police tweeted shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday that they were investigating a shooting in the area of Barton Street East and Oak Avenue, between Wellington and Victoria streets.

Paramedic superintendent David Thompson said they were called to the area at about 5:15 p.m., where they found a 23-year-old man suffering from penetrating trauma wounds.

He was taken to a local trauma centre with what are described as “serious potentially life-threatening injuries”.

It’s not clear if police have identified any suspects or whether the shooting was targeted.

Police say they will provide an update when one is available.

Read more: One person to hospital, one person arrested after shooting near Centennial Parkway: Hamilton police

Oak Avenue is closed between Barton and Cannon streets while the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes on the same day as another shooting in Stoney Creek, which sent a man in his 40s to hospital with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with that shooting and faces various firearm-related charges.

