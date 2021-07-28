Man in hospital with serious injuries in central Hamilton shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been sent to hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in central Hamilton.

Hamilton Police tweeted shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday that they were investigating a shooting in the area of Barton Street East and Oak Avenue, between Wellington and Victoria streets.

Hamilton Police are conducting a shooting investigation in the area of Barton/Oak in #HamOnt. One male located with gun shot wounds, transported to hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with info please call 905-536-3817. An update will be provided when one becomes available. https://t.co/lllb8EUf6v — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 28, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedic superintendent David Thompson said they were called to the area at about 5:15 p.m., where they found a 23-year-old man suffering from penetrating trauma wounds.

He was taken to a local trauma centre with what are described as “serious potentially life-threatening injuries”.

It’s not clear if police have identified any suspects or whether the shooting was targeted.

Police say they will provide an update when one is available.

Oak Avenue is closed between Barton and Cannon streets while the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting comes on the same day as another shooting in Stoney Creek, which sent a man in his 40s to hospital with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with that shooting and faces various firearm-related charges.

2:02 Cambridge man arrested in connection with Hamilton ‘hate-crime incident’: police Cambridge man arrested in connection with Hamilton ‘hate-crime incident’: police – Jul 14, 2021