Crime

One person sent to hospital after shooting near Centennial Parkway: Hamilton police

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted July 28, 2021 11:04 am
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting in the area of Centennial Parkway and the QEW that sent one person to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting in the area of Centennial Parkway and the QEW that sent one person to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man in his 40’s was taken to hospital after a shooting in Stoney Creek on Wednesday morning.

Hamilton police say they’re investigating a shooting in the area of Centennial Parkway North and the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW), just before 7 a.m.

Media Relations Officer Krista-Lee Ernst confirms the male victim was transported to hospital with multiple, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the lower body.

She says suspects fled the area in a delivery vehicle that was stolen from a nearby WalMart store.

That vehicle has since been found abandoned on Royce Ave., within a residential neighbourhood in lower Stoney Creek.

Police have urged the public to avoid the area bounded by Green Road to Mullen Road and Highway 8 to the escarpment, as the investigation continues.

