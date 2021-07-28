One person sent to hospital after shooting near Centennial Parkway: Hamilton police

A man in his 40’s was taken to hospital after a shooting in Stoney Creek on Wednesday morning.
Hamilton police say they’re investigating a shooting in the area of Centennial Parkway North and the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW), just before 7 a.m.
Media Relations Officer Krista-Lee Ernst confirms the male victim was transported to hospital with multiple, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the lower body.
She says suspects fled the area in a delivery vehicle that was stolen from a nearby WalMart store.
That vehicle has since been found abandoned on Royce Ave., within a residential neighbourhood in lower Stoney Creek.
Police have urged the public to avoid the area bounded by Green Road to Mullen Road and Highway 8 to the escarpment, as the investigation continues.
