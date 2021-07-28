One person sent to hospital after shooting near Centennial Parkway: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 40’s was taken to hospital after a shooting in Stoney Creek on Wednesday morning.

Hamilton police say they’re investigating a shooting in the area of Centennial Parkway North and the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW), just before 7 a.m.

Media Relations Officer Krista-Lee Ernst confirms the male victim was transported to hospital with multiple, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Hamilton police continue to investigate & urge #HamOnt to avoid the area bound by Green Rd to Mullen Rd and HWY 8 to escarpment. Formal update to be provided at 930AM, 524 Centennial Pkwy N. (Front parking lot) One victim transported to hospital, non-life threatening injuries. https://t.co/eF2QyQnAkn — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 28, 2021

She says suspects fled the area in a delivery vehicle that was stolen from a nearby WalMart store.

That vehicle has since been found abandoned on Royce Ave., within a residential neighbourhood in lower Stoney Creek.

Police have urged the public to avoid the area bounded by Green Road to Mullen Road and Highway 8 to the escarpment, as the investigation continues.