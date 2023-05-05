Evacuation alert issued for part of Okanagan Falls

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation alert has been issued for part of Okanagan Falls due to possible flooding.

Sent out by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), the evacuation alert is for properties in Electoral Area D near Shuttleworth Creek.

The evacuation alert affects properties directly adjacent to the creek, from 4301 McLean Creek Road to Cedar Street.

In all, the alert lists 66 addresses and 10 lots. The affected properties can be viewed online.

Regionally, heavy rain special weather statements have been issued for the Central and South Okanagan, plus the Boundary and Kootenay regions.

Also, flood watches are in effect for the Similkameen and Okanagan regions.

“Warm temperatures in the Interior have accelerated snowmelt and caused increased pressure on rivers and creeks,” said the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

“The situation is expected to worsen as rainfall and thundershowers are forecast for Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, which increases the likelihood of flooding.”