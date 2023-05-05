Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Evacuation alert issued for part of Okanagan Falls

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 9:01 pm
A map showing the evacuation alert issued for parts of Okanagan Falls on Friday, May 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A map showing the evacuation alert issued for parts of Okanagan Falls on Friday, May 5, 2023. RDOS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An evacuation alert has been issued for part of Okanagan Falls due to possible flooding.

Sent out by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), the evacuation alert is for properties in Electoral Area D near Shuttleworth Creek.

The evacuation alert affects properties directly adjacent to the creek, from 4301 McLean Creek Road to Cedar Street.

In all, the alert lists 66 addresses and 10 lots. The affected properties can be viewed online.

Regionally, heavy rain special weather statements have been issued for the Central and South Okanagan, plus the Boundary and Kootenay regions.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 5'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 5

Also, flood watches are in effect for the Similkameen and Okanagan regions.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Warm temperatures in the Interior have accelerated snowmelt and caused increased pressure on rivers and creeks,” said the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

“The situation is expected to worsen as rainfall and thundershowers are forecast for Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, which increases the likelihood of flooding.”

Click to play video: 'Evacuation order expanded in Parker Cove as flood risk persists'
Evacuation order expanded in Parker Cove as flood risk persists
OkanaganFloodingsouth okanaganBC Floodingevacuation alertrdosOkanagan FallsRegional District Okanagan-SimilkameenShuttleworth Creek
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers