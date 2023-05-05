SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Alberta wildfire triggers evacuation order for Edson, other parts of Yellowhead County

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 8:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire evacuation orders issued across Alberta'
Wildfire evacuation orders issued across Alberta
WATCH ABOVE: From the High Level area to Drayton Valley, thousands of people across Alberta were forced to flee their homes Thursday as dozens of new wildfires broke out in the province. Here's team coverage.
The town of Edson is the latest larger municipality in Alberta to fall under an evacuation order as dozens of wildfires continue to threaten communities across much of the province.

Yellowhead County ordered the municipality, known by many as an important oil and gas town, to be evacuated shortly after 5:30 p.m. A large swath of the county was also under an evacuation order.

“You need to evacuate immediately,” the county said in an emergency alert. “Evacuation route is west to Hinton or Jasper.

“For those with no transportation or who require busing, go to Glenwood Park, Holy Redeemer High, Westhaven School, Griffith Park Parking Lot, Mary Bergeron School, Hillendale Park.”

Click to play video: 'Entire town of Drayton Valley evacuated by wildfire'
Entire town of Drayton Valley evacuated by wildfire
According to the Town of Edson website, the municipality has a population of nearly 9,000 people.

Evacuees were asked to check municipal Facebook pages and websites for map and updates, or to call 1-833-334-4630 for assistance.

County officials said the western boundary of the evacuation zone is Marlboro and Range Road 200, all the way to the east of Yellowhead County. The northern boundary is Township Road 550 and the southern bounday is Township Road 520.”

More to come…

