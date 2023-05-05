Menu

Share

Share

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Fire

Alberta activates Emergency Management Cabinet Committee in response to wildfires

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 3:26 pm
Smoke from an out-of-control fire near Lodgepole, Alta., is shown in this May 4, 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Alberta Wildfire. View image in full screen
Smoke from an out-of-control fire near Lodgepole, Alta., is shown in this May 4, 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Alberta Wildfire.
Alberta is activating its Emergency Management Cabinet Committee in response to the current wildfire situation across the province.

The committee is scheduled to meet on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and will monitor the wildfires in Alberta to make emergency decisions if needed.

“To date, the premier and the minister of public safety and emergency services, who serves as vice-chair of the committee, have been briefed by department officials on the state of the situation. Department officials will also provide daily technical briefings to the media and the public as Alberta’s government continues to respond to the evolving situation,” a Friday afternoon news release read.

The committee comes as more than 13,000 people across Alberta are now affected by mandatory evacuation orders. Around 79 wildfires were considered active as of Friday morning, the province said.

Several thousand people were told to flee Fox Lake and the Little Red River Cree Nation because of a fire that flared out of control overnight.

On Friday morning, the federal government said it is on standby to help Alberta battle active wildfires.

Trending Now

“We’re monitoring the reports of active wildfires in Alberta, and encourage Canadians in impacted areas to follow the guidance from their local officials,” said the office of the emergency preparedness minister, Bill Blair, in a statement to Global News.

“While we have not received a Request for Federal Assistance from the Government of Alberta, we stand ready to support them if federal aid or resources are required.”

–With files from Aaron D’Andrea, Global News.

