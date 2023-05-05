Toronto police constable charged with sex assault, breach of trust

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto police constable has been charged with sexual assault and breach of trust relating to an incident last year, Ontario’s police watchdog says.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced in a statement Friday that Director Joseph Martino has “reasonable grounds” to believe that an officer committed criminal offences against a woman on May 19, 2022.

The Toronto Police Service told the SIU about the incident on June 29, 2022 and as a result the SIU launched an investigation, the statement said.

The investigation led to Const. Ramdial Lokenath being charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust.

Lokenath is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.