Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bank employees credited with preventing elderly Kitchener woman from falling victim to grandparent scam

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 11:34 am
People walk past a Scotiabank branch in Toronto on April 10, 2018. T. View image in full screen
People walk past a Scotiabank branch in Toronto on April 10, 2018. T. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police are applauding bank employees for preventing an 87-year-old Kitchener woman from falling victim to the grandparent scam.

According to a release, the woman was contacted over the phone by the scammers on Tuesday, when they told their target that her grandchild had been arrested and would need $20,000 in bail money.

The dupesters also convinced the grandmother that she should not tell the bank employees why she was taking the money out to avoid suspicion.

The woman then went to the Scotiabank on Krug Street in Heritage Park where she attempted to pull the money out of her account, but this is when the employees stepped in.

Police say, they had previously trained the employees to stop this type of scam and they recognized what was going on and put a stop to it.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They prevented the woman from losing any money while also providing her with support as well, according to police.

Police say this is just one of 46 grandparent scam reports that it has received in 2023 alone.

“If you believe you have been a victim of a similar scam, you can file a complaint with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777,” the release said.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeScotiabankGrandparent scamgrandparent scam Kitchenergrandparent scam Scotiabank Krug Street Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers