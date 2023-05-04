Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

2 displaced, no injuries after large fire on Vancouver’s Commercial Drive

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 5:54 pm
No one was injured but at least two people have been displaced by a large fire at 2928 Commercial Drive on Thurs. May 4, 2023. View image in full screen
No one was injured but at least two people have been displaced by a large fire at 2928 Commercial Dr. on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

At least two people are displaced, but no one was harmed after a large fire in a multi-purpose building on East Vancouver’s Commercial Drive on Thursday.

The fire appeared to come from the corner of a residential unit on the top floor, according to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services. No one was home when it broke out.

The fire has now been contained.

“They had a quick attack, knocked it down,” Vancouver fire Battalion Chief Chris Gill told Global News.

“As far as I’ve been told, it was in the suite and it came out to the deck…. There’s significant water damage on the second floor and first floor. ”

Click to play video: 'Suspect set fire behind Surrey charitable organization'
Suspect set fire behind Surrey charitable organization

The building contains three floors of residential units and businesses on the main floor. One of them is a daycare, but none of the staff or children were present at the time.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They are currently sheltering next door, Gill said.

“The kids did a great job of recognizing that was a fire above them.”

The cause of the fire is unknown and fire crews remain on site checking for hot spots.

More on Canada
East VancouverCommercial DriveVancouver Fire DepartmentVancouver Fire and Rescue ServicesEast Vancouver fireEast Van fireCommercial Drive fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers