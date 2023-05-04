2 displaced, no injuries after large fire on Vancouver’s Commercial Drive

Send this page to someone via email

At least two people are displaced, but no one was harmed after a large fire in a multi-purpose building on East Vancouver’s Commercial Drive on Thursday.

The fire appeared to come from the corner of a residential unit on the top floor, according to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services. No one was home when it broke out.

The fire has now been contained.

“They had a quick attack, knocked it down,” Vancouver fire Battalion Chief Chris Gill told Global News.

“As far as I’ve been told, it was in the suite and it came out to the deck…. There’s significant water damage on the second floor and first floor. ”

The building contains three floors of residential units and businesses on the main floor. One of them is a daycare, but none of the staff or children were present at the time.

They are currently sheltering next door, Gill said.

“The kids did a great job of recognizing that was a fire above them.”

The cause of the fire is unknown and fire crews remain on site checking for hot spots.