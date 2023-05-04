Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 arrested following armed robbery in Omemee: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 2:53 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested four people following an armed robbery in Omemee on May 2, 2023. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested four people following an armed robbery in Omemee on May 2, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man and three teens face charges following an armed robbery in the village of Omemee, Ont., on Tuesday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to investigate an assault in Omemee, which had occurred earlier that day.

Police on Thursday said their investigation led to the arrest of four individuals. No details were provided on the incident.

A 21-year-old man from the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Emily Township) and a 17-year-old boy were each charged with robbery with violence.

The 17-year-old was also charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order.

Trending Now

A 16-year-old boy was charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery.

All four were released, with the man scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 8. The youth court appearances were not released.

More on Crime
City of Kawartha LakesArmed RobberyCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPOmemeerobbery with violenceOmemee crimeOmemee robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers