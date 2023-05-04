4 arrested following armed robbery in Omemee: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man and three teens face charges following an armed robbery in the village of Omemee, Ont., on Tuesday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to investigate an assault in Omemee, which had occurred earlier that day.

Police on Thursday said their investigation led to the arrest of four individuals. No details were provided on the incident.

A 21-year-old man from the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Emily Township) and a 17-year-old boy were each charged with robbery with violence.

The 17-year-old was also charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Another 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery.

All four were released, with the man scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 8. The youth court appearances were not released.