Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Plan for Kingston, Ont. downtown conference centre moves ahead

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 4:11 pm
Kingston council approved city staff to continue working on a plan for a downtown conference centre, which has been in the works for over a decade. View image in full screen
Kingston council approved city staff to continue working on a plan for a downtown conference centre, which has been in the works for over a decade. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A conference centre in downtown Kingston, Ont., has moved another step closer to reality.

In Tuesday night’s meeting, city council decided to seek interested developers willing to build it.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. council approves settlement for highrise apartment building

It would be located on a municipal parking lot across from the Leon’s Centre.

In the report, city staff recommended more fact-finding.

Several business leaders and tourism partners spoke in favour of the conference centre — possibly tied to a hotel, high-rise residential building, restaurant, and commercial space.

“I’m excited and delighted that they’ve taken the first step with the request for information going out,” says Karen Cross, CEO of the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think that’s a great first step. It hasn’t happened before. This is the first council that has taken that step forward, so we’re excited for that step.”

Trending Now

Read more: Kingston, Ont., library workers advocating against unstaffed library program

A feasibility study says Kingston could use a mid-size conference centre to accommodate about 1,000 delegates.

Staff are also hoping they can secure government funding.

The downtown conference centre has been discussed for over a decade, and this approval is the first action that has been taken since discussions began.

More on Money
KingstonDowntownHotelChamber Of CommerceVenuecommercial spaceconference centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers