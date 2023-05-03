Plan for Kingston, Ont. downtown conference centre moves ahead

Send this page to someone via email

A conference centre in downtown Kingston, Ont., has moved another step closer to reality.

In Tuesday night’s meeting, city council decided to seek interested developers willing to build it.

It would be located on a municipal parking lot across from the Leon’s Centre.

In the report, city staff recommended more fact-finding.

Several business leaders and tourism partners spoke in favour of the conference centre — possibly tied to a hotel, high-rise residential building, restaurant, and commercial space.

“I’m excited and delighted that they’ve taken the first step with the request for information going out,” says Karen Cross, CEO of the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce.

“I think that’s a great first step. It hasn’t happened before. This is the first council that has taken that step forward, so we’re excited for that step.”

A feasibility study says Kingston could use a mid-size conference centre to accommodate about 1,000 delegates.

Staff are also hoping they can secure government funding.

The downtown conference centre has been discussed for over a decade, and this approval is the first action that has been taken since discussions began.