Kingston, Ont., library workers advocating against unstaffed library program

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Frontenac Public Library (KFPL) workers are continuing to push back against a pilot program that will see unstaffed library hours at a local branch.

The union representing the workers says with staff not on hand, it could lead to unsafe situations.

In late 2021, Kingston city council approved a pilot program that will see hours extended at the Pittsburgh branch in the city’s east end without staff.

Chief Librarian Laura Carter said the project came to be because of an appetite for more library hours as well as the lack of funding for more staff.

“You have to have a library card, you have to have a pin, you have to agree to the terms and conditions, which involves appropriate use of the library, you won’t let anyone else in with you, you acknowledge that there is video surveillance,” said Carter of what unstaffed hours will look like.

Story continues below advertisement

However, unionized library workers have pushed back against this project from the start, citing service quality and safety concerns.

“We are afraid that some groups will not feel the library is safe without a staff member present, such as women,” said Jillann Rothwell, President of CUPE Local 2202, which represents KFPL workers.

Carter said that they’ve analyzed the security concerns from the union as well as those collected through public consultation and are confident that the protocols in place will make the library safe, staff or not.

“We will have a dedicated emergency line if people are feeling unsafe, we’re looking at improved lighting, there is the keypad entry, so you have to have a library card and a pin to get in,” said Carter.

Murray Nlack visits the Pittsburgh branch about once a week, and he said that he would be just fine with the pilot project.

“I think that’s a good idea, as long as it doesn’t do anything to existing librarians. As long as it doesn’t have an effect on their times, I think it’s a great idea,” he said.

And it won’t.

The program will keep existing staffed hours, and will only add another 20-plus hours of service per week.

Story continues below advertisement

Patrons who are in the library while it’s unstaffed won’t be hung out to dry, either.

Read more: Concerns raised about Kingston Frontenac Public Library unstaffed extended hours

Librarians from a downtown branch will be just a phone call away to help with any issues.

Carter said there’s no set date on when the pilot program will begin here as they’re still waiting on a few crucial pieces of technology.

However, she said if the program is successful here, it’s possible it could be implemented at other branches in the future.