Arlington Bridge to close for repairs on Thursday, drivers advised to use alternative routes

Send this page to someone via email

The Arlington Bridge in Winnipeg is going to close on Thursday until Monday for repairs. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

The bridge will be closed from Logan Avenue to Dufferin Avenue from 9 a.m. Thursday, May 4 until 6 a.m. Monday, May 8.

The city is asking motorists to allow for additional travel time and use alternative routes, such as the McPhillips Street Underpass to the west and the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge to the east, while the closure is in effect.

For regular updates, the city advises people to download the Waze app and view an interactive map on the city’s website.