Police warn of April assault spree targeting women in northwest Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating seven assaults and sexual assaults that happened in April in a northwest neighbourhood. They believe one man is responsible for all seven assaults.

Detectives with the EPS sexual assault section said a man committed various crimes, including assaults and, “most recently, sexual assaults.”

To date, all the assaults have targeted females.

“As his behaviour has escalated, are issuing a warning to residents in the area,” police said Tuesday.

The incidents happened between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. between Sunday, April 2 and Sunday, April 30 in the Cumberland neighbourhood — between 153 Avenue Northwest to the north, stretching south to 143 Avenue Northwest, east to 153 Avenue Northwest and west to about 142 Street Northwest.

Cumberland neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton,. Supplied: Edmonton police

Investigators believe it’s the same suspect because the description of him provided by the victims is similar.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the same suspect to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

He is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30 with a thin build and a buzz cut. He was reportedly wearing dark pants and a hoodie, most often with the hood up.