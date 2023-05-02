Leduc County issues critical evacuation alert Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Leduc County issued an immediate evacuation notice Tuesday afternoon as wildfires continue to spread outside of Edmonton.

An emergency alert was issued shortly after 4 p.m. for anyone located on Range Road 24 between Township Road 474 and Township Road 475.

The wildfire is on Range Road 24 between the two Township roads and northwest winds are pushing the fire towards houses in the area, according to the alert.

Everyone in this area must leave now.

People are being told to take pets, important documents and enough medication, food and water for three days.

Once safely relocated, evacuees are to register with the county by calling 780-955-4546. If you need help evacuating call 780-955-4546.

Range roads 24 and 25 are closed between township roads 474 and 475. Please avoid the area and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.