Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Leduc County issues critical evacuation alert Tuesday afternoon

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 6:55 pm
Dead grass amid dry weather in Leduc County, Alta. on Friday, April 16, 2021. View image in full screen
Dead grass amid dry weather in Leduc County, Alta. on Friday, April 16, 2021. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Leduc County issued an immediate evacuation notice Tuesday afternoon as wildfires continue to spread outside of Edmonton.

An emergency alert was issued shortly after 4 p.m. for anyone located on Range Road 24 between Township Road 474 and Township Road 475.

The wildfire is on Range Road 24 between the two Township roads and northwest winds are pushing the fire towards houses in the area, according to the alert.

Everyone in this area must leave now.

People are being told to take pets, important documents and enough medication, food and water for three days.

Trending Now

Once safely relocated, evacuees are to register with the county by calling  780-955-4546. If you need help evacuating call 780-955-4546.

Range roads 24 and 25 are closed between township roads 474 and 475. Please avoid the area and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.

Advertisement
More on Canada
WildfireEvacuationEmergency alertwildfire evacuationEdmonton WildfireLeduc County wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers