Kelowna mayor to be back in court for sexual assault charge later this month

Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor Colin Basran’s arraignment hearing is expected to happen later this month.

Basran’s sexual assault case was in court again Tuesday though he was not, which is standard in the early days of scheduling a trial.

The court had some assurances this time around that all the information needed for the mayor’s case to go ahead in two weeks was gathered.

“We’re nearing the point of being able to set dates but there remain one or two items that are being ironed out on the disclosure front and we’re looking into one question, ” Brock Martland, the special prosecutor in the case, said.

“I think (Crown and defence) are mutually proposing the matter would be adjourned or further two weeks with the expectation we’re then at the moment of setting dates.”

Basran’s next appearance will be May 16.

In December, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced the single charge against Basran for an incident that allegedly occurred in Kelowna in May 2022 when he was mayor of the Okanagan city.

Due to a publication ban that accompanies sexual assault cases, little can be said about the allegations due to the possibility that it may identify Basran’s accuser.

Basran is also banned from speaking to his accuser and three other individuals.

The incident was investigated by Kelowna RCMP and the findings were independently reviewed by the Nelson Police Department before a report to Crown counsel was sent to a special prosecutor, who approved the charge.

Martland, a Vancouver lawyer in private practice, was appointed special prosecutor in the case. It’s a move that is intended to avoid any perception of improper influence in cases brought against public officials.