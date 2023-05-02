Northeast Calgary triple shooting victim identified

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service has identified the victim killed in Saturday’s Martindale triple shooting.

At around 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to shots fired near the 100 block of Martindale Boulevard. One man was killed and two others were injured. Witnesses say it happened in the back alley.

Two men are in custody in relation to the shooting, CPS said in a news release Monday.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday found that James Allan Feeney, 33, of Calgary died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The two other shooting victims remain in hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police will be holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the shooting.