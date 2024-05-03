Menu

Crime

Lethbridge police lay impaired driving charges in connection with fatal crash

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 3:50 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge police have laid charges in connection with a fatal crash on Thursday. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police have laid charges in connection with a fatal crash on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
Lethbridge police have laid charges in connection with a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man on Thursday.

According to police, the man was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled multiple times down a coulee near Pavan Park, just before 3 a.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers found the vehicle on its roof with three women inside, one of whom was performing CPR on the injured man who was still inside the vehicle.

Police took over life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported the man to Chinook Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle “displayed signs of impairment and following further investigation, was arrested and charged.”

Jesse Ann Fortune, of Shaughnessy, faces several charges, including impaired driving causing death and impaired operation over .08 causing death.

Story continues below advertisement

Fortune is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.

