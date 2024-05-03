Lethbridge police lay impaired driving charges in connection with fatal crash

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police have laid charges in connection with a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man on Thursday.

According to police, the man was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled multiple times down a coulee near Pavan Park, just before 3 a.m.

Officers found the vehicle on its roof with three women inside, one of whom was performing CPR on the injured man who was still inside the vehicle.

Police took over life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported the man to Chinook Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle “displayed signs of impairment and following further investigation, was arrested and charged.”

Jesse Ann Fortune, of Shaughnessy, faces several charges, including impaired driving causing death and impaired operation over .08 causing death.

Fortune is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.