B.C. government to announce changes to make post-secondary education more affordable

B.C. Premier David Eby is set to make an announcement Tuesday morning about post-secondary education in the province.
Eby has said he wants to make post-secondary education more affordable and accessible for everyone, with a focus on skills training.
Eby will make an announcement at 10 a.m.
In this year’s budget, the government announced that post-secondary students will soon have access to a hefty increase in student loan funding.
The province’s 2023-2024 budget doubled the maximum B.C. student loan payout from $110 to $220 per week for individuals and from $140 to $280 per week for students with dependents.
The changes are expected to take effect in June.
Student loan recipients earning under $40,000 per year will also be exempt from repayments starting this year, up from a previous maximum of $25,000. The change will align B.C.’s student loan repayment schedule with that of the federal government.
