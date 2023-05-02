Menu

Education

B.C. government to announce changes to make post-secondary education more affordable

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 12:37 pm
WATCH LIVE: B.C. Premier David Eby will make an announcement at 10 a.m. PT
B.C. Premier David Eby is set to make an announcement Tuesday morning about post-secondary education in the province.

Eby has said he wants to make post-secondary education more affordable and accessible for everyone, with a focus on skills training.

Eby will make an announcement at 10 a.m., which will be livestreamed above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

B.C. to offer free tuition to former foster children of all ages

In this year’s budget, the government announced that post-secondary students will soon have access to a hefty increase in student loan funding.

The province’s 2023-2024 budget doubled the maximum B.C. student loan payout from $110 to $220 per week for individuals and from $140 to $280 per week for students with dependents.

The changes are expected to take effect in June.

Student loan recipients earning under $40,000 per year will also be exempt from repayments starting this year, up from a previous maximum of $25,000. The change will align B.C.’s student loan repayment schedule with that of the federal government.

More to come.

BC politicsBC governmentDavid EbyPost-secondaryBC post-secondaryPost-secondary BCPost secondary costPost secondary cost BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

