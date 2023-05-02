B.C. government to announce changes to make post-secondary education more affordable

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby is set to make an announcement Tuesday morning about post-secondary education in the province.

Eby has said he wants to make post-secondary education more affordable and accessible for everyone, with a focus on skills training.

Eby will make an announcement at 10 a.m., which will be livestreamed above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

0:36 B.C. to offer free tuition to former foster children of all ages

In this year’s budget, the government announced that post-secondary students will soon have access to a hefty increase in student loan funding.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s 2023-2024 budget doubled the maximum B.C. student loan payout from $110 to $220 per week for individuals and from $140 to $280 per week for students with dependents.

The changes are expected to take effect in June.

Student loan recipients earning under $40,000 per year will also be exempt from repayments starting this year, up from a previous maximum of $25,000. The change will align B.C.’s student loan repayment schedule with that of the federal government.

More to come.