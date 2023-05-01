Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman sexually assaulted by man who followed her from Toronto restaurant, police allege

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 10:09 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Police have arrested a man who officers allege followed a woman from a restaurant and sexually assaulted her.

Toronto police said the incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Monday near East Liberty Street and Strachan Avenue.

A woman was inside a restaurant when she saw a man staring at her, police said. She left and began to walk down the street.

The man allegedly followed and sexually assaulted her. Police said she ignored him and kept walking before he then assaulted her.

Trending Now

Police said the woman yelled and called 911; the man fled.

He was later arrested and faces five charges, including sexual assault and assault causing bodily harm, police said. The charges have not been proven in court.

Advertisement
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTPSToronto Sexual Assaultstrachan avenueEast Liberty Street
