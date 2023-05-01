Woman sexually assaulted by man who followed her from Toronto restaurant, police allege

Police have arrested a man who officers allege followed a woman from a restaurant and sexually assaulted her.
Toronto police said the incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Monday near East Liberty Street and Strachan Avenue.
A woman was inside a restaurant when she saw a man staring at her, police said. She left and began to walk down the street.
The man allegedly followed and sexually assaulted her. Police said she ignored him and kept walking before he then assaulted her.
Police said the woman yelled and called 911; the man fled.
He was later arrested and faces five charges, including sexual assault and assault causing bodily harm, police said. The charges have not been proven in court.
