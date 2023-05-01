Caught on camera: Loaded truck hits Highway 1 overpass in Abbotsford, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a commercial vehicle who hit an overpass on Highway 1 on Monday could face charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, police say.

The collision, which involved equipment loaded on a truck striking the Peardonville Road overpass in Abbotsford, was captured on video.

The person who shot the video told Global News the vehicle was loaded with three Kabota tractors, one of which was placed such that its boom was too high.

“You could see it coming a mile away,” he said.

The B.C. Highway Patrol said it was called about the collision in the eastbound freeway lanes around 1:30 p.m.

“There were no injuries, and a car was truck by some debris from the overpass,” Cpl. Mike Moore said in an email.

“We are currently awaiting an engineer from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to attend and make an assessment of the overpass.”

Early indications suggest the vehicle that struck the overpass was over-height, and charges are being considered, he said.

Eastbound traffic in the area was briefly limited to one lane, but has since fully reopened.

Police and the provincial Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement branch are both investigating.

Global News has requested an update from the Ministry of Transportation.

The collision is the latest in a string of crashes involving commercial vehicles and Lower Mainland overpasses.