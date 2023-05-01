Menu

Crime

Caught on camera: Loaded truck hits Highway 1 overpass in Abbotsford, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 6:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Video shows collision between loaded commercial truck and Abbotsford overpass'
Video shows collision between loaded commercial truck and Abbotsford overpass
Viewer footage shows the moment a commercial truck loaded with equipment smashed into the Peardonville overpass on Highway 1. Police say the driver could face charges under the Motor Vehicle Act. 
The driver of a commercial vehicle who hit an overpass on Highway 1 on Monday could face charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, police say.

The collision, which involved equipment loaded on a truck striking the Peardonville Road overpass in Abbotsford, was captured on video.

The person who shot the video told Global News the vehicle was loaded with three Kabota tractors, one of which was placed such that its boom was too high.

“You could see it coming a mile away,” he said.

The B.C. Highway Patrol said it was called about the collision in the eastbound freeway lanes around 1:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'More calls for tougher penalties for truckers who damage infrastructure'
More calls for tougher penalties for truckers who damage infrastructure

“There were no injuries, and a car was truck by some debris from the overpass,” Cpl. Mike Moore said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are currently awaiting an engineer from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to attend and make an assessment of the overpass.”

Early indications suggest the vehicle that struck the overpass was over-height, and charges are being considered, he said.

Eastbound traffic in the area was briefly limited to one lane, but has since fully reopened.

Click to play video: 'Calls for change after a spate of overpass collisions involving large trucks'
Calls for change after a spate of overpass collisions involving large trucks

Police and the provincial Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement branch are both investigating.

Global News has requested an update from the Ministry of Transportation.

The collision is the latest in a string of crashes involving commercial vehicles and Lower Mainland overpasses.

