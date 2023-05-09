How Global News is covering Alberta election 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans will cast their ballots for the 2023 provincial election on Monday, May 29 and Global News is providing comprehensive coverage of the election campaign to help readers and viewers make an informed decision when they vote.

Election night will see Global News offer broad coverage online, on social media and on television and radio.

Get updated on election results on TV

Global News will broadcast Decision Alberta, a provincewide television special, beginning at 8 p.m. local time.

The special will be hosted by Global Edmonton’s Scott Roberts and Global Calgary’s Linda Olsen.

David Akin, Global National’s chief political correspondent, will offer live interactive results and political analysis, highlighting the strategies and outcomes that play pivotal roles in political parties’ attempts to earn the opportunity to govern the province.

Global journalists will be reporting live from across the province throughout the broadcast, including from some of the particularly important battlegrounds. Reporters will also be live at both the UCP and NDP headquarters to viewers informed.

Keep an eye on this online post as Global News’ panel of political commentators for election night will be revealed.

Find election results online

Live coverage of election night can also be viewed on the Global News website and on all of Alberta’s Global News and Corus Radio Facebook pages starting at 8 p.m. MT. The broadcast can also be available for viewers on our YouTube channel.

Global News has profile pages for all 87 ridings in Alberta so voters can see who their candidates are and get a bit of background on the district ahead of the election. These profile pages will be updated on election night to offer election results live for each riding.

Once polls close across the province, visit our website for real-time results from all ridings in Alberta.

Hear election results via radio

Listen to live coverage of our election coverage on the radio, either on QR Calgary or on Global News Radio 880 in Edmonton.

Throughout the campaign, Global News has provided comprehensive coverage, through polling, fact checking and promise tracking.

Promise tracker

No matter the issue, Global News is keeping track of every promise made by the main political parties that are trying to secure your vote.

Last-minute voters’ guide

Before election day, Global News readers will have access to an abbreviated recap on big-picture overview of the campaign and parties’ key policy positions.

Information on how and where to vote

On our website, Global News will provide voters with all the information they need to know about what they need to cast a ballot, how they can vote and what options are available to them in order to do so, whether that’s by voting in person or through the mail.

Fact checking

Global News’ fact-checking team will take a closer look at claims made by either political parties or special interest groups to determine how accurate those claims are and to give Albertans more context around the issues.

The Alberta Election Fact Check online posts will examine claims made from all political parties and special interest groups and find out how true they are and provide context around these issues for Albertans.

The team’s goal is to serve as a non-partisan reality check on what political candidates are asserting in the weeks before the election and to give voters a broader perspective and boost their understanding of the issues.