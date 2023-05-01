London, Ont. man wanted for alleged assault and shooting over weekend

Police are searching for a London man who they say sexually assaulted someone and then fired a gun at a building over the weekend.
Witnesses say a man entered an establishment in the 200 block of Dundas Street in the first hour of Saturday. At around 12:50 a.m., witnesses saw the man produce a handgun, approach a woman unknown to him, and sexually assault her, according to police.
The suspect was removed from the establishment by security. Once outside, police allege the man fired the handgun toward the building, striking the door.
No injuries were reported from the shooting.
After being contacted, police say a preliminary search of the area yielded no results, but video surveillance capturing the events enabled investigators to identify the suspect.
Kwabena Andrew Anhwere, 41, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with one count each of sexual assault, assault, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possessing a restricted firearm, possession of a loaded regulated firearm and four counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.
As he has not yet been located, London police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, police ask residents not to approach him and instead call 911 immediately.
