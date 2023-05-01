Hamilton suspect in murders of Angelo Musitano, Mila Barberi makes Canada’s most wanted list

Send this page to someone via email

An outstanding Hamilton man wanted in connection with a pair of 2017 targeted homicides in Vaughan and Waterdown, Ont., has made Canada’s most wanted list.

Officials with the BOLO program, which stands for “be on the lookout,” have made 32-year-old Daniel Tomassetti of Ancaster, Ont., number 21 of 25 high-risk suspects being sought by police.

Tomassetti is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Mila Barberi on Caster Avenue near Highway 7 in late March of 2017 and the early May 2017 shooting death of notorious mobster Angelo Musitano.

He’s also wanted in the attempted murder of Saverio Serrano, the boyfriend of Barberi.

Hamilton police Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle suggested Tomassetti being on the BOLO list, asking for the public’s help in arresting Canada’s most wanted fugitives, could potentially make his world “smaller” and aid in an arrest.

“We’ve had some tips we’ve been following up on throughout the years. Nothing has proven positive, though,” Cattle told Global News.

“So this is just one other step we need to do to let the public know that we’re still actively looking for them.”

A $50,000 reward is on the table for information that leads to the arrest of Tomassetti, who fled with co-accused Michael Cudmore in 2018.

The two were believed to have run off to Cancun, Mexico after the murders.

Cudmore was later found dead at the end of June 2020 inside an abandoned vehicle at the side of a rural road in a Mexican municipality.

A third person, Jabril Hassan Abdalla, pleaded guilty in 2021 to participating in a criminal organization in exchange for the withdrawal of two first-degree murder charges and an attempted murder charge.

Cattle believes Tomassetti “felt the pressure” around 2018 as pieces of the Hamilton Police Service (HPS) probe were closing in on him as a potential participant in the murders.

“We had no grounds to actually make the arrest of that time…. We hoped that maybe he would just come back, but he has never come back from Mexico, as far as we know,” Cattle said.

York Regional Police Insp. Peter Cheung, lead investigator of the Barberi murder, says the two homicides became linked after a vehicle was connected to both occurrences.

He says Tomasetti is the last of the suspects being sought in the two cases and that authorities in York are hoping to bring closure to Barberi’s family.

“I have been speaking to the family and they definitely would like to have justice for Mila and request everyone, anyone who’s seen him … just give us a call.”

Cattle says the HPS has had regular contact with Tomasetti’s family in Hamilton, but says they have no idea of his whereabouts.

“They’ve been co-operative to the point where they just honestly said, they don’t know where Daniel is,” said Cattle.

The detective hopes Tomasetti will come back and face the court system, insisting that authorities will “always going to be looking for him.”

“Let’s play this out in court, because being on the run like this is never going to go away,” he said.