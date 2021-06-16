Hamilton man pleads guilty to lesser charge in connection to Musitano, Barberi murders

Send this page to someone via email

One of three men police say was connected to the death of Hamilton mobster Angelo Musitano has now been released by a court.

Jabril Hassan Abdalla, arrested in 2018, plead guilty to participating in a criminal organization in exchange for the withdrawal of two first-degree murder charges and an attempted murder charge.

Abdulla became a free man after he was credited with 46 months of pre-sentence custody, and entered into a common law peace bond with conditions for a period of three years.

He also paid out a $500 fine.

The Hamilton man was arrested in September 2018 after a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the 2017 deaths of Angelo Musitano — a member of a notorious crime family who was shot dead in the driveway of his Hamilton home — and Mila Barberi, who was shot while in a car with her boyfriend in Vaughan, Ont.

Hamilton Police have suggested the deaths were the result of a power struggle within the Mafia’s ranks.

They believe Barberi’s boyfriend, Saviero Serrano, was the intended target in the Vaughan shooting. He was also shot while inside a parked vehicle outside an electrical supply store.

Investigators issued Canada-wide arrest warrants for three suspects, Abdalla, Michael Cudmore and Daniel Tomassetti, in 2018. Cudmore and Tomassetti were believed to have eventually flee to Cancun, Mexico after the murder.

Tomassetti is still wanted on an international warrant.

Authorities in Mexico found Cudmore dead in an abandoned vehicle at the side of a rural road at the end of June 2020, according to Hamilton police.

Abdalla had been out of jail for about eight months on strict conditions after several bail hearings.

On Tuesday, he admitted to a court that his contributions during the ordeal were the registration of a pair of cars in his name and driving for others but said he had no knowledge of murder plots.

“I am not a murderer,” he said. “I have never been a part of a plan to hurt anyone.”

Abdalla told the court he was motivated by money and didn’t actually know who he was really working for.

The Crown’s Andrew Scott told the court Abdalla did not have any direct involvement in the deaths.

Justice Anthony Leitch acknowledged that Abdalla was innocent of murder and said he had paid his debt for his crimes.