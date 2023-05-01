Menu

Crime

Bolo program spreading word of wanted fugitives to make announcement in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2023 6:04 am
Over 550 vehicles have been recovered by Toronto police throughout an investigation that began last year. Project Stallion began in November, 2022 in response to the doubling of Toronto-area vehicle thefts since 2019.
Over 550 vehicles have been recovered by Toronto police throughout an investigation that began last year. Project Stallion began in November, 2022 in response to the doubling of Toronto-area vehicle thefts since 2019. A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO  — Officials with a national program intended to enlist public help in arresting Canada’s most wanted fugitives are expected to make an announcement in Toronto this morning.

The Bolo program — which stands for “be on the lookout” — offered few details about the announcement.

But both the Toronto Police Service and British Columbia’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit say it involves efforts to target wanted suspects, including some being sought by their respective forces.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will be on hand along with Bolo’s Director Max Langlois and the chair of Toronto Crime Stoppers.

Trending Now

The news conference is set to get underway at 10:30 a.m.

The Bolo Program works with police forces across Canada and uses technology and social media to help spread the word about wanted fugitives.

