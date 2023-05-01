Bolo program spreading word of wanted fugitives to make announcement in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Officials with a national program intended to enlist public help in arresting Canada’s most wanted fugitives are expected to make an announcement in Toronto this morning.

The Bolo program — which stands for “be on the lookout” — offered few details about the announcement.

But both the Toronto Police Service and British Columbia’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit say it involves efforts to target wanted suspects, including some being sought by their respective forces.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw will be on hand along with Bolo’s Director Max Langlois and the chair of Toronto Crime Stoppers.

The news conference is set to get underway at 10:30 a.m.

The Bolo Program works with police forces across Canada and uses technology and social media to help spread the word about wanted fugitives.