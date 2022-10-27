Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting at indoor soccer field

Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old wanted in relation to a fatal shooting at a Toronto indoor soccer field on Oct. 9.
Police said officers responded at around 7:20 p.m. to the area of Finch Avenue West and Alness Street, just west of Dufferin Street, after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.
They found three men with gunshot wounds — their injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening, police said.
All three were taken to hospital, where a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead, according to police.
On Thursday, Toronto police issued an arrest warrant for Christian Cuxum, 19, from Toronto. He is wanted for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, police said.
