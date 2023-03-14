Police restate $50K reward in search for Tomassetti on anniversary of Barberi murder in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say an incentive aiding in a search for the last suspect in a pair of 2017 targeted homicides in Vaughan and Waterdown, Ont., is still in effect.

Amid the sixth anniversary of Mila Barberi’s shooting death on Caster Avenue near Highway 7, the service says a $50,000 reward is still on the table for information that leads to the arrest of 32-year-old Daniel Tomassetti of Ancaster, Ont.

A multi-jurisdictional investigation with York police suggests the March 24 attack on Barberi and a boyfriend as well as the death of Angelo Musitano — a member of a notorious crime family who was shot dead in the driveway of his Hamilton home — are connected with the suspect still at large.

Detectives believe the deaths were the result of a power struggle within mafia ranks and that Barberi’s boyfriend, Saviero Serrano, was the intended target in the Vaughan shooting.

He survived a shooting that saw him and Barberi targeted while beside a parked vehicle outside an electrical supply store.

Investigators issued Canada-wide arrest warrants for three men — Jabril Hassan Abdalla, Michael Cudmore and Tomassetti — in 2018, with the latter two suspects believed to have fled to Cancun, Mexico after the murders.

Police offered a $50,000 cash reward in late 2018 “as a means to stimulate further leads” in locating and apprehending Cudmore and Tomassetti after Abdalla was arrested.

Michael Cudmore was later found dead at the end of June 2020 inside an abandoned vehicle at the side of a rural road in a Mexican municipality.

Abdalla, arrested in 2018, pleaded guilty in 2021 to participating in a criminal organization in exchange for the withdrawal of two first-degree murder charges and an attempted murder charge.

He admitted to a court that his contributions during the ordeal were the registration of a pair of cars in his name and driving for others but said he had no knowledge of murder plots.

Tomassetti hasn’t been seen since the two incidents.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police, York Regional police or Crime Stoppers.