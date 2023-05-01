Suspect sought after 2 indecent exposures reported in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted after two indecent exposure incidents were reported in Toronto.

Toronto police said on April 3, two passengers were seated near each other on a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus.

Officers said at around 8:45 a.m. in the Henderson Avenue and Steeles Avenue area, a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman and committed an indecent act.

Police said the man then deboarded at the Finch Bus Terminal.

According to police, on April 17, another woman was on a southbound subway car.

At around 8:30 a.m., officers said the same man reportedly exposed himself to the woman between the Finch Terminal and North York Centre. The man then deboarded at the North York Centre.

Police are searching for a man between 30 and 35 years old with short, black hair.

He was seen wearing a blue face mask, blue pants and a blue puffer jacket with a white collared shirt underneath.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent exposure investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.