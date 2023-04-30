Menu

Fire

Calgary fire crews respond to multiple, unrelated house fires

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 30, 2023 1:04 pm
A file photo of the Calgary Fire Department responding to a fire on Feb. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
File: The Calgary Fire Department responding to a fire on Feb. 17, 2023. Global News
Calgary fire crews kept busy Saturday evening as they responded to multiple, unrelated house fires across the city.

The first report of a house fire on Huntstrom Road N.E. came in around 8:30 p.m. Crews immediately tackled the heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Fourteen apparatuses were at the scene.

The home has been substantially damaged and the exterior siding of an adjacent home was also damaged. The sole occupant of the home evacuated and no one was injured.

A second house fire was called in while crews worked on the Hunstrom house. A multi-family home in the 7000 block of Ranchero Road N.W. was on fire when crews arrived.

“The fire damaged the outside of the structure and breached the building through a second-storey window,” the Calgary Fire Department said in a news release Sunday.

All occupants of neighbouring units were evacuated, and the single occupant from the source unit also escaped without injury.

CFD investigators are at both scenes Sunday to determine the sources of the fires, respectively.

