Man charged in July shooting in downtown Halifax: police

A 31-year-old man is facing a number of charges, months after a shooting in downtown Halifax over the summer.

Around 3:30 a.m. on July 10, Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Argyle Street.

Police said a group of people were in a “physical altercation” and the suspect shot one of the men in the group. A 22-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a release, HRP said they identified the suspect and he was arrested on April 14 in Dartmouth.

Cylin Nathaniel Downey is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face the following charges: