Crime

Man charged in July shooting in downtown Halifax: police

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 2:25 pm
Global News Morning Halifax: April 28
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
A 31-year-old man is facing a number of charges, months after a shooting in downtown Halifax over the summer.

Around 3:30 a.m. on July 10, Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Argyle Street.

Police said a group of people were in a “physical altercation” and the suspect shot one of the men in the group. A 22-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a release, HRP said they identified the suspect and he was arrested on April 14 in Dartmouth.

Cylin Nathaniel Downey is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face the following charges:

  • robbery
  • possession of a prohibited firearm
  • possession of a firearm without a licence
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • using a firearm in the commission of an offence
  • possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
  • careless use of a firearm
  • aggravated assault
  • assault with a weapon
  • discharging a firearm
  • failing to comply with the conditions of a court order
  • possession of a firearm while prohibited
