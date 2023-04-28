Menu

Canada

Canadian military evacuation flights grounded in Sudan: sources

By Mercedes Stephenson & Marc-André Cossette Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 9:23 am
Sudan crisis: Canada starts evacuating people out of war-torn country
Nearly two weeks after intense fighting broke out in Sudan, Canada has finally started airlifting people out. Kyle Benning reports on what we know, and on what's being done by world leaders to try and get the ceasefire to be extended.
Two Canadian military evacuation flights are grounded in Sudan, sources tell Global News.

One of the Canadian planes has been grounded due to a mechanical issue, according to two sources.

A Canadian C-130 Hercules is also currently stranded waiting for clearance to take off after a Turkish evacuation plane was shot at, according to one source. That comes as other outlets including the BBC, Al Jazeera and The Guardian have reported that Sudan’s army accused the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of opening fire on the Turkish aircraft as it landed at Wadi Seidna airport outside the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

The gunfire shut down the runway and scrambled the planned takeoff queue. The runway has now been reopened but when the Canadian flight will be able to leave. Sources say the confusion is over whether the original takeoff order will continue or if those who missed their slot will have to go to the back of the line.

Neither of the two planned flights that had been expected to depart Sudan on Friday have taken off yet, and two sources confirmed to Global News that it’s unclear whether any Canadian evacuation flights will leave Khartoum on Friday.

— More to come.

More on Canada
SudanSudan crisissudan evacuationsSudan violenceWhat Is Happening In SudanSudan Military Violencecanada sudan evacuations
