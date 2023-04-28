Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Did the Canadian economy grow in February? StatCan to release data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2023 6:28 am
Click to play video: 'Is Canada’s economy heading for a hard landing? Economists have mixed predictions'
Is Canada’s economy heading for a hard landing? Economists have mixed predictions
WATCH: Is Canada’s economy heading for a hard landing? Economists have mixed predictions – Apr 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Statistics Canada is set to release its February reading for economic growth Friday morning.

The federal agency will also provide estimates for March and the first quarter of the year.

After recording zero growth in the fourth quarter, the Canadian economy bounced back in January as real gross domestic product grew by 0.5 per cent.

Statistics Canada’s preliminary estimate for February suggests the economy grew by 0.3 per cent.

Trending Now

However, RBC says it expects growth to come in lower than the federal agency’s estimate due to lower manufacturing sale volumes, as well as a fall in wholesale and retail sales.

The Bank of Canada’s aggressive rate hikes are expected to slow the economy this year, as high borrowing costs constrain spending.

Advertisement
More on Money
Statistics CanadaCanada NewsCanada economyGDPCanada GDPwhat is recessioneconomy newsis canada in recessionstatcan gdp
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers