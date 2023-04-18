Inflation falls to lowest level in 18 months, grocery prices ease slightly 

See more sharing options

The annual rate of inflation cooled to 4.3 per cent in March, Statistics Canada said Tuesday, amid a sharp drop in gas prices.

That marks the lowest level for annual inflation since August 2021.

Statistics Canada said higher mortgage costs paid by Canadians were offset by lower prices paid at the gas pumps in March.

The cost of food from the grocery store was up 9.7 per cent in March, representing a slight cooling from the 10.6 per cent seen in February. Statistics Canada pointed to lower prices for fresh fruit and vegetables as driving the modest relief.

Canada’s annual inflation rate has been steadily declining since last summer, as global price pressures ease and high borrowing costs weigh on spending.

Inflation is expected to continue slowing in the coming months, with many economists including the Bank of Canada forecasting the annual rate to fall to about three per cent by mid-year.

— with files from The Canadian Press

