Canada

Inflation falls to lowest level in 18 months, grocery prices ease slightly 

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 7:37 am
More than half of Canadians plan to scale back summer vacation plans: poll
The annual rate of inflation cooled to 4.3 per cent in March, Statistics Canada said Tuesday, amid a sharp drop in gas prices.

That marks the lowest level for annual inflation since August 2021.

Statistics Canada said higher mortgage costs paid by Canadians were offset by lower prices paid at the gas pumps in March.

Read more: Priced out of summer vacation? Here’s how to book ‘budget-conscious’ travel

The cost of food from the grocery store was up 9.7 per cent in March, representing a slight cooling from the 10.6 per cent seen in February. Statistics Canada pointed to lower prices for fresh fruit and vegetables as driving the modest relief.

Trending Now

Canada’s annual inflation rate has been steadily declining since last summer, as global price pressures ease and high borrowing costs weigh on spending.

Inflation is expected to continue slowing in the coming months, with many economists including the Bank of Canada forecasting the annual rate to fall to about three per cent by mid-year.

— with files from The Canadian Press

More to come.

