Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Galen Weston stepping aside as Loblaw president and CEO

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 9:36 am
Click to play video: '‘How much profit is too much profit?’: Singh grills Loblaw executive on food inflation'
‘How much profit is too much profit?’: Singh grills Loblaw executive on food inflation
The CEOs of Loblaws, Mero and Empire testified yesterday regarding allegations of price gouging and record profits. Food professor Sylvain Charlebois provides a quick breakdown of the testimony and whether it will translate into savings for Canadian families – Mar 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Galen Weston Jr., the public face and top executive behind the Loblaws grocery chain, will step down from his roles as president and CEO by the end of the year.

Loblaw Co. Ltd. announced Weston’s departure from the role on Tuesday morning.

Read more: Grocery CEOs defend ‘reasonable profitability’ in grilling over soaring food costs

He will be succeeded by Per Bank, currently the CEO of Salling Group A/S, the largest retailer in Denmark.

The appointment follows a search launched in August in anticipation of Robert Sawyer’s retirement as chief operating officer of Loblaw, according to a release.

Trending Now

Weston has played both spokesperson and corporate leader for Loblaws’ grocers, appearing in commercials and also defending the company’s profits recently in front of members of Parliament at committee.

Story continues below advertisement

After leaving the CEO role, Weston will remain chair of the board and continue to run Loblaw’s parent company, George Weston Limited.

More to come.

 

More on Money
Canada NewsLoblawGalen Westonloblaw stockloblaw newsGalen Weston loblawgalen weston loblaw ceoGeorge Weston LimitedPer Bank
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers