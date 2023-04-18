Galen Weston stepping aside as Loblaw president and CEO

Send this page to someone via email

Galen Weston Jr., the public face and top executive behind the Loblaws grocery chain, will step down from his roles as president and CEO by the end of the year.

Loblaw Co. Ltd. announced Weston’s departure from the role on Tuesday morning.

He will be succeeded by Per Bank, currently the CEO of Salling Group A/S, the largest retailer in Denmark.

The appointment follows a search launched in August in anticipation of Robert Sawyer’s retirement as chief operating officer of Loblaw, according to a release.

Weston has played both spokesperson and corporate leader for Loblaws’ grocers, appearing in commercials and also defending the company’s profits recently in front of members of Parliament at committee.

After leaving the CEO role, Weston will remain chair of the board and continue to run Loblaw’s parent company, George Weston Limited.

More to come.