Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Bank of Canada expected to hold key interest rate at 4.5%

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2023 6:24 am
Click to play video: 'Is Canada’s economy heading for a hard landing? Economists have mixed predictions'
Is Canada’s economy heading for a hard landing? Economists have mixed predictions
WATCH: Is Canada’s economy heading for a hard landing? Economists have mixed predictions
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision Wednesday morning.

Economists widely anticipate the central bank will continue to hold its key interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent, even as the economy is running hotter than expected.

Despite elevated interest rates, the economy continued to grow at the start of the year, while unemployment hovers near record lows.

Read more: Soft, hard or ‘bumpy’ landing? Gauging Canada’s odds of a recession

The Bank of Canada has said it is hoping to see the economy slow further, while working to get the country’s annual inflation rate back to its two per cent target.

Trending Now

In February, inflation fell to 5.2 per cent, marking the second month in a row inflation came in lower than forecast.

Story continues below advertisement

The central bank will also release its updated economic projections for growth and inflation in its monetary policy report today.

More on Money
inflationBank of Canadainterest rateBank of Canada interest rateCanada Interest RateInterest rate CanadaBank of Canada ratecentral bankkey interest rate
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers