Grocery prices surged 10.6% in February even as inflation cooled overall: StatCan

Send this page to someone via email

The annual rate of inflation cooled to 5.2 per cent in February, Statistics Canada says, though Canadians continued to feel the pain of surging costs at grocery stores.

The overall annual inflation rate was 5.9 per cent in January; StatCan said February’s CPI drop marks the largest deceleration in headline CPI since April 2020.

The price of food purchased from the grocery store was up 10.6 per cent year-over-year last month, the agency said in its latest Consumer Price Index report released Tuesday. That’s down from the 11.4 per cent annual increase seen in January.

While StatCan noted food prices “remain elevated,” there was some easing in the latest report compared to January. Food inflation, which includes groceries and food from restaurants, clocked in at 9.7 per cent, down from 10.4 per cent the month earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Fuelling the cooling was a drop in gas prices, according to the agency, though it noted that the year-over-year decline is partially attributed to the significant jump prices saw in February 2022 amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Shelter costs grew at a slower pace for the third consecutive month, StatCan noted, with a 6.1 per cent increase in February.

Conversely, the year-over-year increase in the mortgage cost index came in at 23.9 per cent, the fastest pace seen since 1982. The surge in mortgage pain is tied to higher interest rates from the Bank of Canada.

9:55 Canadian banks are stable, but ‘something is going to break’ in economy: experts

The central bank had rapidly raised its policy rate in an effort to cool spending in the economy and, by extension, slow the pace of price increases back to its two per cent inflation target.

Story continues below advertisement

But the Bank of Canada left its key interest target unchanged at 4.5 per cent earlier this month, the first time it did not raise the rate since it began increasing it last year. The Bank’s pause is conditional on inflation slowing according to its forecast, which sees price pressures cooling to three per cent annual inflation by mid-2023.

— with files from The Canadian Press