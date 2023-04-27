Toronto shooting sends 1 person to hospital, police seeking suspects

See more sharing options

At least one person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just before 5:30 on Thursday, in the Varna Drive and Flemington Road area.

Police said officers received reports that “multiple gunshots” were heard.

Officers said a victim was located with a gun shot wound.

They were taken to hospital via an emergency run, police said.

The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

Officers are searching for two male suspects, between five-feet-eight-inches and six feet tall. One was seen wearing a blue jacket, the other a grey jacket.

Police said Lawrence Heights Community Centre was placed into a hold and secure.

More to come…

SHOOTING:

Varna Dr & Flemington Rd

5:28pm

– reports of multiple gunshots heard

– unknown injuries

– police and medics responding

– two suspects described as men, black, 5'8-6'0, blue jkt & grey jkt

– anyone with info call 9-1-1#GO953923

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 27, 2023

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Varna Dr & Flemington Rd

5:28pm

– Lawrence Heights Community Centre is in hold and secure #GO953923

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 27, 2023