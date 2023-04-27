Menu

Crime

Toronto shooting sends 1 person to hospital, police seeking suspects

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 6:00 pm
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
At least one person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred just before 5:30 on Thursday, in the Varna Drive and Flemington Road area.

Police said officers received reports that “multiple gunshots” were heard.

Officers said a victim was located with a gun shot wound.

They were taken to hospital via an emergency run, police said.

The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

Officers are searching for two male suspects, between five-feet-eight-inches and six feet tall. One was seen wearing a blue jacket, the other a grey jacket.

Police said Lawrence Heights Community Centre was placed into a hold and secure.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

