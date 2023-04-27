Menu

Crime

GTA woman dies after collision near Waterloo International Airport

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 10:05 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A 53-year-old woman from Richmond Hill died after being struck by a transport truck near Waterloo International Airport on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Emergency services were dispatched to Fountain Street North and Otter Court in Breslau at around 9:30 p.m. after the collision had been reported, according to a release from police.

Read more: 14 truck drivers charged for taking wrong detour route in Woolwich

Paramedics took the woman to an area hospital where she was soon pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

At around 10:30 p.m., police issued a tweet saying that Fountain Street North was closed in both directions from Woolwich Street South to Kossuth Road as officers investigated the collision. This area includes the main entrance to the airport.

Read more: Grand River Transit bus drivers in position to strike on Monday

About four hours later, a second tweet was issued noting that the road had reopened.

Police say they continue to investigate. Anyone with information or dash cam footage can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsRichmond HillToronto NewsWoolwich newsWoolwichWoolwich crimeWaterloo International AirportBreslau NewsbreslauFountain Street WoolwichOtter Court WoolwichRichmond Hill woman killed
