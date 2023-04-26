14 truck drivers charged for taking wrong detour route in Woolwich

Waterloo regional police say there have been at least 14 truck drivers who have been charged for taking the wrong detour in Woolwich.
Arthur Street, which is the main route between Elmira and the Tri-Cities, closed Monday between Listowel and Sawmill Roads for maintenance work by CN.
That appears to have caused some confusion as police announced on Twitter that by around 3 p.m. on Monday, 14 trucks had taken the wrong detour and had been charged for travelling down New Jerusalem Road.
There are no heavy trucks allowed on the road and the detour route for trucks runs through Church Street, Northfield Drive and Sawmill Road.
Last week, the region announced the closure, which is expected to run right through Friday.
CN is scheduled to remove the existing railway crossing and replace it will concrete panels while also doing additional roadwork on the area surrounding the crossing.
