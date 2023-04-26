Grand River Transit bus drivers in position to strike on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Unifor, which represents Grand River Transit bus drivers and maintenance staff, says it is in position to go on strike as of Monday if a deal is not reached with Waterloo Region.

The region says that if there is a strike, all buses including mobility services will shut down, although the ION trains will continue to run as the service is run by Keolis.

In a release, the union says they will be at the bargaining table with the region on Thursday and Friday in an attempt to work out a new deal.

“Transit operators were on the front lines of the pandemic and maintenance staff made sure the busses were roadworthy,” Unifor president Lana Payne stated.

“Local 4304 members have shown how critical they are to the Waterloo area’s economy.”

In a release, the region says it understands the workers are critical, but says they are trying to work out a deal that is fair to both the employees as well as taxpayers.

The union engaged in labour action back in 2020 as the two sides were unable to work out a deal on a new contract.