Canada

Grand River Transit bus drivers in position to strike on Monday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 4:16 pm
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener. View image in full screen
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Unifor, which represents Grand River Transit bus drivers and maintenance staff, says it is in position to go on strike as of Monday if a deal is not reached with Waterloo Region.

The region says that if there is a strike, all buses including mobility services will shut down, although the ION trains will continue to run as the service is run by Keolis.

Read more: In 2020: GRT employees ratify tentative deal, buses could return Saturday

In a release, the union says they will be at the bargaining table with the region on Thursday and Friday in an attempt to work out a new deal.

“Transit operators were on the front lines of the pandemic and maintenance staff made sure the busses were roadworthy,” Unifor president Lana Payne stated.

“Local 4304 members have shown how critical they are to the Waterloo area’s economy.”

Read more: Waterloo, Ont. police make arrest in investigation into sexual assaults on transit buses

In a release, the region says it understands the workers are critical, but says they are trying to work out a deal that is fair to both the employees as well as taxpayers.

The union engaged in labour action back in 2020 as the two sides were unable to work out a deal on a new contract.

