RCMP release photo of suspect in arson at Surrey refugee charity

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP has released a photo of a man suspected in an arson that destroyed multiple cars and other property belonging to a refugee-focused charity.

The fire broke out in the 13400-block of Hilton Road, behind the New Hope Community Services Society, around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Surrey RCMP. Surrey RCMP

While no one was hurt, the society’s carport, which serves as a community space, was destroyed.

Story continues below advertisement

Security video from the scene shows a person with a three-wheel jogging stroller walking up to an abandoned mattress and appearing to set it on fire before casually walking away as the flames spread.

In a media release Wednesday, Mounties said they had yet to determine a motive in the arson and were still working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.