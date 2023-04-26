RCMP release photo of suspect in arson at Surrey refugee charity

Surrey RCMP has released a photo of a man suspected in an arson that destroyed multiple cars and other property belonging to a refugee-focused charity.
The fire broke out in the 13400-block of Hilton Road, behind the New Hope Community Services Society, around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
While no one was hurt, the society’s carport, which serves as a community space, was destroyed.
Security video from the scene shows a person with a three-wheel jogging stroller walking up to an abandoned mattress and appearing to set it on fire before casually walking away as the flames spread.
In a media release Wednesday, Mounties said they had yet to determine a motive in the arson and were still working to identify the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
