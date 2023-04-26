Menu

Fire

RCMP release photo of suspect in arson at Surrey refugee charity

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 9:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspect set fire behind Surrey charitable organization'
Suspect set fire behind Surrey charitable organization
WATCH: Global News has obtained video of a suspect lighting a fire that spread to several vehicles owned by an organization that helps new immigrants to Canada. Christa Dao reports.
Surrey RCMP has released a photo of a man suspected in an arson that destroyed multiple cars and other property belonging to a refugee-focused charity.

The fire broke out in the 13400-block of Hilton Road, behind the New Hope Community Services Society, around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Surrey RCMP. Surrey RCMP

While no one was hurt, the society’s carport, which serves as a community space, was destroyed.

Security video from the scene shows a person with a three-wheel jogging stroller walking up to an abandoned mattress and appearing to set it on fire before casually walking away as the flames spread.

In a media release Wednesday, Mounties said they had yet to determine a motive in the arson and were still working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

