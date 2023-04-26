‘Fear of change’: Buena Vista resident responds to those opposing apartments

Send this page to someone via email

A six-storey multi-use building is being considered by Saskatoon city council for the corner of 8th Street and Broadway and a Saskatoon resident is saying it would make the neighbourhood safer.

“More people, more eyes on the street — that’s a proven concept, it’s safer. A lot of concerns are based out of fear of change,” said Bertrand Bartake, responding to those against the potential development.

The property considered for the proposal, in Saskatoon’s Buena Vista neighbourhood on one of the more prominent, centralized corners of the city, has been vacant for the past three decades.

“The other three buildings on this block are not in great shape, so you would have improvements of the building stock,” said Bartake, who lives in the neighbourhood.

“I think it’s a good thing to develop in existing neighbourboods, You’re using existing infrastructure, don’t have to pay for new sewer line pipe, so as far as it effects taxes, that’s a good thing.”

He noted those worried about property tax increases should advocate for building in the inner city where the infrastructure already exists.

“Pushing people out, excluding people from existing neighbourhoods is not a way to keep your taxes down. If you are pushing them out, your taxes are only going to go up faster and faster.”

If approved, two six-storey buildings would be built, joined by a central lobby, and would house 90 apartment units above office and commercial spaces.

Bartake thinks the area is perfect for the development and suggested a new eye doctor or coffee shop for the lower level of the building.

“It’s close to Broadway, it’s close to other things, other people should be able to share in that lifestyle,” said Bartake. “Having more multi-families in my community is welcomed.”

A rezoning proposal has been brought forward by Saska Land Development Holdings Corporation to change the surrounding area from ‘residential’ to ‘corridor main street’. It would affect 528 8th Street East, 1100 to 1122 blocks of Broadway Avenue, and 529 7th Street East.

The application argues the rezoning would support the city’s goals of accommodating 15 per cent of total growth within corridor growth areas, supporting more bus transit and providing more access to commercial businesses and employment opportunities.

“I can say that the proposal aligns with a number of directives in the Official Community Plan, including growth, infill and pushing density to the outskirts of neighbourhoods along transportation corridors. However, it diverges in some ways, as well,” said Cynthia Block, councillor for Ward 6.

She declined an interview with Global News Monday but said she will certainly have questions about the proposal for city council.

In a story published by Global News Monday, 7th Street resident Gary Thorinson said a six-storey building wouldn’t blend into the neighbourhood and would overload traffic and parking in the area.

Thorinson went as far to say, “You’re actually destroying a neighbourhood when you put this in here.”

“A lot of these concerns are predictable,” said Bartake. “Every development that goes up that needs rezoning, you hear the same things over and over… Traffic for instance, we are in a very walkable community that is close to things, places of employment, places to eat, schools, are all very walkable from this location and so you are more likely to not have to drive on this site.”

He said more traffic and commuters would be generated if the building was placed in Saskatoon suburbs.

Saskatoon city council will decide whether or not to approve the rezoning for the development at Wednesday’s public hearing.